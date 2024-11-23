Edinburgh weather: Queensferry Crossing closed due to snow as traffic is diverted via Forth Road Bridge
The M90 at the Queensferry Crossing was closed at 10.30am on Saturday, November 23, for safety reasons due to the heavy snow hitting the country today.
This led to congestion while the diversion over the Forth Road Bridge was set-up, with traffic heading over this alternative route from 10.50am.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland took the decision to close the Queensferry Crossing after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.
Motorway traffic was stopped while automated barriers at either end of the Queensferry Crossing were moved into position to redirect the M90 over the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge.
A reduced speed limit is in force through the automated barriers and on the Forth Road Bridge.
Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It takes a very particular combination of weather conditions for ice to form and fall from the Queensferry Crossing’s cables, however we know it is a possibility so we’ve put measures in place to protect road users and minimise the impact.
“Over the course of 2023 we installed and trialled a new automated barrier system to reduce the time it takes to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, and this has made a significant difference by avoiding the need for traffic to divert via Kincardine.
“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event. We’ll issue further updates in due course.”
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.
