Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed this morning due to heavy snow, with traffic now diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M90 at the Queensferry Crossing was closed at 10.30am on Saturday, November 23, for safety reasons due to the heavy snow hitting the country today.

This led to congestion while the diversion over the Forth Road Bridge was set-up, with traffic heading over this alternative route from 10.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland took the decision to close the Queensferry Crossing after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.

The scene at South Queensferry this morning, with the Queensferry Crossing closed to traffic, with a diversion over the Forth Road Bridge now in place. | Bear Scotladn

Motorway traffic was stopped while automated barriers at either end of the Queensferry Crossing were moved into position to redirect the M90 over the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge.

A reduced speed limit is in force through the automated barriers and on the Forth Road Bridge.

Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It takes a very particular combination of weather conditions for ice to form and fall from the Queensferry Crossing’s cables, however we know it is a possibility so we’ve put measures in place to protect road users and minimise the impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the course of 2023 we installed and trialled a new automated barrier system to reduce the time it takes to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, and this has made a significant difference by avoiding the need for traffic to divert via Kincardine.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event. We’ll issue further updates in due course.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.