Heavy snow hit Edinburgh on Saturday morning, hitting public transport and slowing down traffic due to treacherous conditions on the roads.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Wednesday for heavy snow today, Saturday, November 23, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption. The warning was from 4am this morning and is in place until 9am tomorrow, Sunday, November 24.

Warning drivers about the adverse weather, the Met Office said: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary; if driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off.”

The scene in Longstone this morning, Saturday, November 23, as snow hit Edinburgh. | National World

Bus services in Edinburgh have already been impacted, with Lothian issuing alerts for eight of its services.

The number 11 service is currently unable to serve Frogstone Road, Comiston Road, Morningside Road Bruntsfield Place and Home Street and are instead diverted via Howden Hall Road, Liberton Gardens, Liberton Brae, Liberton Road, Craigmillar Park, Minto Street, Newington Road, Hope Park Terrace and Melville Drive in both directions until further notice.

The 400 is unable to serve part of Colinton Road and Oxgangs Road North and are instead diverted via Redford Road in both directions until further notice.

The 4 and the 27 buses are unable to serve Oxgangs Road North, Oxgangs Road and Biggar Road and are instead terminating at Firhill Roundabout until further notice.

The 5 and 16 are unable to serve Greenbank Crescent, Oxgangs Avenue and Oxgangs Road North and are instead diverted via Comiston Road and Oxgangs Road in both directions until further notice.

The snowy scene in Craigentinny this morning as the wintry weather hit Edinburgh. | National World

While the 3 and 48 buses are unable to serve D'Arcy Road, Oak Place and Westhouses Road and will instead operate Bogwood Road in both directions.

The 23 will now terminate at Tollcross until further notice. And, the 5 will terminate at Newington Road until further notice.

New bus updates are being posted all the time by Lothian this morning, keep up to date here.

BEAR Scotland, which maintains trunk roads in Scotland said the M8 has been impacted by the snow, with gritters out treating routes and dealing with any snow. Click here for the gritter tracker.

Other public transport could also be affected by today’s snow. Writing on X at 8.39am this morning, Edinburgh Airport said: “With #StormBert moving in, please plan ahead if you are travelling today. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information on their flight.”

Heavy snow hit Edinburgh at around 8.30am on Saturday, November 23. | National World

The wintry weather conditions are also sure to impact attractions across the city today. With Edinburgh Christmas events at risk.

Although no updates have been posted as yet today, Edinburgh’s Christmas, which runs all the festive attractions in the city centre including the Christmas Market, said yesterday: “We will be monitoring this weekend’s weather closely at all Edinburgh’s Christmas attractions, for those planning to visit, please keep an eye on our Social’s stories for the latest updates and please dress for wet winter weather.”

Sports fixtures could well be postponed today, however, no matches involving Edinburgh sides - Hearts, Hibs, Spartans and Edinburgh City - have been called off yet.