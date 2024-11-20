Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow and heavy rain showers are set to batter Scotland this weekend as the country braces for an early taste of winter.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Scotland, Wales and northern England between 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

It advised: “Heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption” however ‘substantial snowfall’ is only expected on higher ground.

The temperature on Saturday, November 23 in Edinburgh is set to fluctuate between 1C and 4C, with heavy rain forecast between 12pm and 3pm. Lights showers are expected for the rest of the day.

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer with a low of 6C degrees and a high of 8C. Following light showers in the morning, Edinburgh is forecast to have sunny and cloudy intervals for the rest of the weekend.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “A northerly airflow will continue to feed snow showers into Scotland over the next few days, with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption.

“Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said:"The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year. With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.

“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road. It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.

“Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”