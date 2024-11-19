Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's beginning to feel a lot like winter. Temperatures will drop to zero degrees Celsius in the evening on Tuesday, November 19, and locals will wake up to a freezing cold -1C on Wednesday, with the experts warning that it will feel like -6C at times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In other parts of the UK, snowy conditions have caused school closures, train cancellations and road delays after severe weather warnings were put in place.

The Met Office issued yellow alerts for snow and ice in Scotland, the north of England, the Midlands, Wales and Northern Ireland – advising that vehicles could end up getting stranded, power cuts may occur and those living in rural areas could find themselves cut off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow warning for Scotland is expected to stay in place until 10am on Wednesday.

National Rail warned the cold climate would affect various routes on northern train services until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

National Highways also sent out a severe amber weather alert for snow, with the M1 in Leeds and Sheffield, the M56 in Manchester, junction 39 of the M6 and junctions 21-23 of the M62 likely to see disruption.

Edinburgh, however, is expected to escape any snowfall for now – but things can change quickly when it comes to the Scottish weather.

So don’t get the sledge out of the garden shed just yet.

The Met Office says: "The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with five to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.”