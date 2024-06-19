Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a rainy start to June, it looks like summer could finally be on the way, with temperatures set to rise across Edinburgh.

According to the Met Office, Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine in the Capital, with highs of 18C in the afternoon.

Thursday will also feel warm, although the sun won't make an appearance until late in the afternoon. Much of the day is expected to stay dry, albeit cloudy, with an 18C peak.

It will be a mixed bag of weather on Friday as things take a slight turn for the worse. Light rain is forecast in the afternoon, although it will at least be warm, with a high of 19C.

Mercifully, the weekend looks set to be a good one, with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature reaching a toasty 20C. Sunday looks like being the better of the two, with far less cloud than the previous day.

And the good weather will continue into next week, with Monday seeing highs of 21C and lots of bright sunshine across Edinburgh.