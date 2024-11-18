Edinburgh snow: 21 magical old photos of Edinburgh in the snow from the 1950s onwards

As the UK braces for snow and plummeting temperatures, we take a look back at some wonderfully wintry photos of Edinburgh from down the decades.

Some will be a little disappointed to learn that Edinburgh is not expected to see snow this week, but it’s certainly going to feel chilly with plenty of frosty mornings and freezing nights forecast by the Met Office.

More’s the pity, perhaps, as our picture-postcard city looks even more beautiful with a dusting of the white stuff. Take a look through our photo gallery to see some 21 snowy images of Auld Reekie from the 1950s onwards.

1. 21 old photos of Edinburgh in the snow

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 21 retro images of Edinburgh in the snow. Photo: Third Party

Two boys have a snowball fight outside RSA in Princes Street.

2. Snow in Edinburgh - 2 boys have a snowfight outside RSA in Princes Street

Two boys have a snowball fight outside RSA in Princes Street. Photo: TSPL

The new Scotsman delivery van and scooters outside the gates of Holyrood Palace Edinburgh in December 1965.

3. Holyrood Palace 1965

The new Scotsman delivery van and scooters outside the gates of Holyrood Palace Edinburgh in December 1965. Photo: Unknown

A snow-plough forces a passage through deep drifts on Peebles Road.

4. Peebles Road

A snow-plough forces a passage through deep drifts on Peebles Road. Photo: Unknown

