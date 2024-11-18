Some will be a little disappointed to learn that Edinburgh is not expected to see snow this week, but it’s certainly going to feel chilly with plenty of frosty mornings and freezing nights forecast by the Met Office.
More’s the pity, perhaps, as our picture-postcard city looks even more beautiful with a dusting of the white stuff. Take a look through our photo gallery to see some 21 snowy images of Auld Reekie from the 1950s onwards.
2. Snow in Edinburgh - 2 boys have a snowfight outside RSA in Princes Street
Two boys have a snowball fight outside RSA in Princes Street. Photo: TSPL
3. Holyrood Palace 1965
The new Scotsman delivery van and scooters outside the gates of Holyrood Palace Edinburgh in December 1965. Photo: Unknown
4. Peebles Road
A snow-plough forces a passage through deep drifts on Peebles Road. Photo: Unknown