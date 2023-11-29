Edinburgh is the frostiest city in the UK – and also one of the snowiest, according to new figures

The UK city which gets the most snow has been revealed – and Edinburgh ranks high on the list of places where you are most likely to see the white stuff.

According to figures collated by Leonardo Hotels, using Met Office data, Sheffield is the snowiest city in Britain, with an average of 11 snow-filled days each year. That's two more than its nearest rivals, Birmingham and Newcastle, each with nine.

Edinburgh and Leeds sit in joint-fourth place, with each city getting on average eight days of snow per year.

At the other end of the scale, Plymouth and Southampton are the least likely to experience snow, with snow falling just one day per year on average.

The snowiest place of all in the UK is Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, which gets an average 76 days of snow each year. The Shetland Islands gets on average 64 days of snow, with Fair Isle getting 62 and Orkney 59.

While Sheffield might be the UK's snowiest city, it is far from the frostiest, according to Leonardo Hotels. It gets on average nine days of frost a year, compared with 16 in Edinburgh, 15 in Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, and 14 in Birmingham.