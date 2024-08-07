Pockets of the city make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, from the elegant New Town which remains rooted in the Georgian era, to the Old Town's ancient addresses – such as Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court.
1. Circus Lane
A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history. Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. Old College quad
Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era. Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Bakehouse Close
Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander. Photo: -
4. Mary King’s Close
Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee. Photo: Lisa Ferguson