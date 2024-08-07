10 beautiful Edinburgh locations which will make you feel like you've travelled back in time

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST
Edinburgh is known across the globe for being steeped in history, and there are many views which have inspired people to travel hundreds of miles to visit the city.

Pockets of the city make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, from the elegant New Town which remains rooted in the Georgian era, to the Old Town's ancient addresses – such as Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court.

We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 10 pictures of Edinburgh locations that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history.

1. Circus Lane

A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era.

2. Old College quad

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander.

3. Bakehouse Close

Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander. Photo: -

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee.

4. Mary King’s Close

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

