Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice to start next week
The yellow weather warning for Monday and Tuesday covers the south of Scotland from the Central Belt down, and the north of England almost as far south as Manchester.
Warning of a small chance of disruption from snow and ice, the Met Office said spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.
It added: “The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 400 metres.
“There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain. As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”
However, given how wide the area covered by the yellow weather warning is, it is unclear at this stage how badly Edinburgh will be hit by this icy blast.
The Met Office is currently forecasting no snow on Monday or Tuesday in Edinburgh. Light rain is expected for most of Monday, with a top temperature of 5C, although it will feel no better than 2C due to icy winds of up to 11mph and gusts of up to 29mph.
Tuesday is currently forecast to be cloudy with sunny intervals throughout most of the day, with a chance of light rain showers first thing in the morning at 6am. It is expected to be colder, with a top temperature of 3C feeling like -1C and sometimes as cold as -3C in Edinburgh. With chilly winds remaining as strong as the previous day, although they are expected to ease slightly into the evening.
