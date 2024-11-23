Lothian cancels all Edinburgh bus services due to snow as Storm Bert batters the city this morning
The public transport provider had earlier re-routed several of its services as snow fell in Edinburgh at about 8.30am on Saturday, November 23.
At 10.40am this morning Lothian issued an update to say all services were to be withdrawn immediately due to the weather.
A spokesperson for Lothian said: "Due to adverse weather across the network, buses are unable to continue across their routes due to safety concerns and will be withdrawn until routes are further assessed."
Warning about problems with its website, Lothian later added: “Due to increased demand, our website may be slower than normal when loading – we are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”
