Lothian Buses has withdrawn all of its services in Edinburgh and Lothian due to the heavy snow which hit the Capital this morning.

The public transport provider had earlier re-routed several of its services as snow fell in Edinburgh at about 8.30am on Saturday, November 23.

At 10.40am this morning Lothian issued an update to say all services were to be withdrawn immediately due to the weather.

A tour bus struggles to turn onto Princes Street this morning. | Karen Cotton

A spokesperson for Lothian said: "Due to adverse weather across the network, buses are unable to continue across their routes due to safety concerns and will be withdrawn until routes are further assessed."

Warning about problems with its website, Lothian later added: “Due to increased demand, our website may be slower than normal when loading – we are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”