Edinburgh will see strong winds today with a yellow weather warning in place until 10am.

Gale force winds up to 52 mph are forecast for the first half of the day before wind speeds reduce from 4pm onwards.

The Met Office said: “A further spell of very strong winds associated with Storm Bert may bring some disruption to travel during the first part of Monday.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 10am | NW

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely and as much as 70 mph near western coasts and on exposed bridges.”

The Met Office deems strong winds to be 29 mph or higher. Edinburgh is set to have wind speeds between 51 mph and 52 mph until 1pm. Between 2pm and 4pm, gusts will reduce to between 49 mph and 43 mph.

The capital is set for 40 mph winds between 5pm and 7pm before wind speeds die down to between 36 mph to 32 mph from 8pm onwards.