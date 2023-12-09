Whether it be catching a football match, checking out the city’s great charity shops, visiting the Christmas market, going on a fairground ride, catching a stunning light trail or going ice skating, there are so many great things to do in Edinburgh over the festive period with friends and family.
1. Ice skating
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart loves to go skating in Edinburgh over the Christmas period. He said: "I love ice-skating and used to go to Murrayfield Ice Rink a couple times a week when I was younger. I don't skate much now, but I do still enjoy an annual visit to the Edinburgh Christmas ice rink in the city centre. I've not been yet this year, so I better get my skates on." Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. Light trail
Reporter Jolene Campbell loves to visit the Christmas lights trail at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. She said: "Every year I take my daughter to the Christmas light trail at the Botanic Gardens. The tunnels of light and projections on Inverleith house are stunning. A long walk after dark through the gardens filled with installations like large glow in the dark crocuses feels magical. It’s essential to top it off with a hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows!" Photo: Phil Wilkinson.
3. Going to the football
Reporter Kevin Quinn loves to watch football under the lights over the festive period. He said: "For some reason I just love going to the football around the Christmas period. With all matches guaranteed to be under the floodlights during the darkest days of winter, it just seems to add to the atmosphere. And of course, the Edinburgh derby always takes place around Christmas/ New year, with the latest Hibs v Hearts match due to take place at a packed Easter Road Stadium on December 27. You just need to remember to wrap up with many layers to keep the cold out!" Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. Charity shops
Evening News reporter Jolene Campbell recommends checking out Edinburgh's great charity shops in the run-up to Christmas to grab a bargain gift. She said: "Edinburgh is full of great charity shops. It’s fun to potter around areas like Stockbridge, Newington, Leith and Morningside to find unusual gifts and grab a few bargains. And much less mobbed than the city centre high street shops." Photo: Daisy-Daisy/ Getty