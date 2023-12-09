3 . Going to the football

Reporter Kevin Quinn loves to watch football under the lights over the festive period. He said: "For some reason I just love going to the football around the Christmas period. With all matches guaranteed to be under the floodlights during the darkest days of winter, it just seems to add to the atmosphere. And of course, the Edinburgh derby always takes place around Christmas/ New year, with the latest Hibs v Hearts match due to take place at a packed Easter Road Stadium on December 27. You just need to remember to wrap up with many layers to keep the cold out!" Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group