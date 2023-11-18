There's nothing prettier than Edinburgh at Christmas time – and these incredible pictures show the Capital at its finest as the 2023 festive celebrations get underway...

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in Scotland's capital city. Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is back for another year, marking the official start of the festive period for many in the Capital.

Within minutes of the popular attraction opening on Friday evening, visitors had piled in and were supping mulled wines, queuing for the big wheel and stuffing their faces with hot dogs, pizzas and various other snacks on offer.

The market will remain open until early January. It marks the start of a calendar of activities and events in Edinburgh, including the return of the ever-popular George Street ice rink, which opens on Saturday.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 stunning photos of Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations, including the opening of the city’s world famous market.

