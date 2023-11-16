As Edinburgh’s Christmas Ice Rink returns for 2023, here's everything you need to know...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s time to get your skates on, folks, as Edinburgh’s Christmas Ice Rink returns to the city centre, bigger and better than ever. This year’s ice rink is sponsored by Jet2, and will feature a long and winding arena for skaters to enjoy.

Here's everything you need to know about what is sure to be one of the big attractions of Edinburgh's Christmas.

Where is the ice rink?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Edinburgh’s Christmas Ice Rink opens in the city centre, here's everything you need to know – including ticket prices, how long it’s here for and the opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rink is situated on the Capital’s famous George Street, between Castle Street and Charlotte Square.

When does it open?

The George Street ice rink opens on Saturday, November 18 and will run until Saturday, January 6 2024. The rink opens at various times – for full details visit www.edinburgh-christmas.com. Skaters are asked to arrive 20 minutes in advance of their time slot to get their skates on ahead of the session start time. Slots can be booked here, www.edinburgh-christmas.com/whats-on/ice-rink/performances

Can children use the rink?

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult (18+), no babes in arms. Children must be over 1.1m in height; we will have designated sessions for the wee ones. Skating aid penguins are available for younger children at an additional cost of £5. These can be pre-booked online or bought at the rink. Subject to availability.

Can you hire skates?

Yes. Skate hire is included in the price of your ticket, but you're also welcome to bring your own skates, subject to suitability checks (speed skates are not allowed). The minimum skate size boot on the rink is a children's size 8, and the maximum is an adult size 15.

What are the Enhanced Sessions?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relaxed sessions are available. During the relaxed sessions, you'll find lower capacity, music and lights at an ambient level, and increased staffing to assist if needed. Toddler sessions are also available at various times. To find out more about the Enhanced Sessions, visit www.edinburgh-christmas.com/whats-on/ice-rink

How much does skating cost?