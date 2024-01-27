Based on an extensive analysis of ratings and reviews gathered from current higher education students, the list, put together by CampusAdvisor, considers key factors such as student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities, safety, and the invaluable opinions of current students.

Brian Moran, founder of The Campus Advisor, said: “Choosing a university is a big decision. In fact, it's probably one of the most expensive and life defining decisions you'll ever make.

“The overall goal of ranking the best student cities in the world is to help future students to make a more informed decision when it comes to finding the perfect educational environment and allow them to better prepare for the next chapter in their life! We also want to highlight areas in which cities can improve in order to give residents living there a better quality of life.”

The complete Top 50 rankings can be found at https://www.thecampusadvisor.com. Have a look through our photo gallery to see the Top 20, and find out where Edinburgh is placed on the list.

1 . Melbourne (Australia) Overall score: 4.68 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Melbourne: Student Friendliness: 4.93, Cost of Living: 3.91, Nightlife: 4.90. Public Transport: 4.78, Amenities: 4.89, Safety: 4.64.

2 . Berlin (Germany) Overall score: 4.63 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Berlin: Student Friendliness: 4.87, Cost of Living: 3.73, Nightlife: 4.90, Public Transport: 4.89, Amenities: 4.78, Safety: 4.58.

3 . Newcastle (United Kingdom) Overall score: 4.58 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Newcastle: Student Friendliness: 4.85, Cost of Living: 4.25, Nightlife: 4.91, Public Transport: 4.46, Amenities: 4.45, Safety: 4.58.

4 . Brno (Czech Republic) Overall score: 4.55 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Brno: Student Friendliness: 4.69, Cost of Living: 4.18, Nightlife: 4.79, Public Transport: 4.73, Amenities: 4.43, Safety: 4.45.