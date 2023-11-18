When director Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic novel Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Edinburgh was a very different place.

The city’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak. A free event in those days, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with a staggering 400,000 people in attendance.

A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker ace, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.

Scroll through our photo gallery, and be taken back to 1996.

1 . Edinburgh snow 1996 Heavy snow hits the Royal Mile in Edinburgh in February 1996. Photo: UNKNOWN Photo Sales

2 . Traffic chaos in Edinburgh Heavy traffic and diversions were not a new thing in Edinburgh in 1996. Photo: UNKNOWN Photo Sales

3 . Festival Cavalcade Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade. Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN Photo Sales