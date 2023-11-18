Nineties Edinburgh: 25 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting film was released
When director Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic novel Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Edinburgh was a very different place.
The city’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak. A free event in those days, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with a staggering 400,000 people in attendance.
A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker ace, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.
Scroll through our photo gallery, and be taken back to 1996.
