Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Based in the company’s flagship Newbridge store, the clinic will offer smokers one-to-one consultations with specially trained vaping experts who will help people kick the habit for good.

VPZ are “so confident” about the success of this new clinic that they have offered customers a money-back guarantee if they are unable to give up smoking entirely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Vape Clinic's specially trained vaping experts will help people stop smoking for good.

Launched on Monday, July 5, this is the first of several clinics planned around the country which have been created to meet the growing demand for stop smoking services.

Access to local stop smoking services and vaping retailers massively reduced during lockdown and thousands of smokers have been left without any services to help them quit.

With around 78,000 people in the UK dying from smoking year on year, and with many more living with debilitating smoking-related illnesses, the vape clinic has been designed to support the nation’s smokers quit for good.

Since opening in 2012 VPZ has helped more than 700,000 smokers quit for good.

Director of VPZ Doug Mutter is "proud" to be opening the first Vape clinic in Edinburgh.

Director of VPZ Doug Mutter said: “We are proud to be launching the very first Vape Clinic here in Edinburgh and will soon be rolling the service out across our entire retail estate to give smokers the support they need to quit and help the country regain its momentum toward becoming a tobacco free nation by 2030.”

“Our new Vape Clinic concept is an investment to fill the void left by the loss of local NHS stop smoking services. We are so confident in the success of our new service that we are offering our customers a money-back guarantee if they are unable to make the switch entirely.”

A new report from Royal College of Physicians Tobacco Advisory Group backs vaping as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency and recommends that it should be included and encouraged in all treatment pathways. The report also found that the long-term impact of vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

Interested members of the public can book a free 30-minute appointment online at the VPZ website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.