Scotland school strikes 2023: More strike dates announced for schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians

The teaching union has confirmed more strike days for schools in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

By Jolene Campbell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:58pm

Schools in Edinburgh and across Scotland are facing more closures, after a union confirmed 20 days of rolling strike action.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has confirmed the latest strike dates as schools are closed this week. Schools are closed for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday this week amid bitter pay row between educators, councils and the Scottish Government.

After schools reopen this Thursday, there will be a further 20 days of industrial action between March 13 and April 21. By the end of this week, many pupils will have lost at least five days of schooling to the industrial action, which started in November. But the EIS said it has no option but to escalate strike action until a “more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.

Edinburgh strike dates

17 March: All schools closed

16 March: All primary schools closed

20 March: All secondary schools closed

Midlothian strike dates

28 March: All schools closed

27 March: All primary schools closed

29 March: All secondary schools closed

East Lothian strike dates

17 March: All schools closed

15 March: All primary schools closed

16 March: All secondary schools closed

West Lothian strike dates

24 March: All schools closed

23 March: All primary schools closed

27 March: All secondary schools closed

Fife strike dates

17 April: All schools closed

19 April: All primary schools closed

18 April: All secondary schools closed

