Scotland school strikes 2023: More strike dates announced for schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians
The teaching union has confirmed more strike days for schools in Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Schools in Edinburgh and across Scotland are facing more closures, after a union confirmed 20 days of rolling strike action.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has confirmed the latest strike dates as schools are closed this week. Schools are closed for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday this week amid bitter pay row between educators, councils and the Scottish Government.
After schools reopen this Thursday, there will be a further 20 days of industrial action between March 13 and April 21. By the end of this week, many pupils will have lost at least five days of schooling to the industrial action, which started in November. But the EIS said it has no option but to escalate strike action until a “more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.
Edinburgh strike dates
17 March: All schools closed
16 March: All primary schools closed
20 March: All secondary schools closed
Midlothian strike dates
28 March: All schools closed
27 March: All primary schools closed
29 March: All secondary schools closed
East Lothian strike dates
17 March: All schools closed
15 March: All primary schools closed
16 March: All secondary schools closed
West Lothian strike dates
24 March: All schools closed
23 March: All primary schools closed
27 March: All secondary schools closed
Fife strike dates
17 April: All schools closed
19 April: All primary schools closed
18 April: All secondary schools closed