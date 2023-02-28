The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has confirmed the latest strike dates as schools are closed this week. Schools are closed for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday this week amid bitter pay row between educators, councils and the Scottish Government .

After schools reopen this Thursday, there will be a further 20 days of industrial action between March 13 and April 21. By the end of this week, many pupils will have lost at least five days of schooling to the industrial action, which started in November. But the EIS said it has no option but to escalate strike action until a “more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.