2 . The University of St Andrews

Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025. Photo: Third Party