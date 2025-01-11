We’ve studied the data available to create a Scottish version of the league table, and you can see it by scrolling through our photo gallery.
1. The Good University Guide 2025 league table for Scotland
Browse our gallery to see Scottish version of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 league table. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. The University of St Andrews
Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025. Photo: Third Party
3. University of Aberdeen
Scotland Ranking - 2. National Ranking - 15. The University of Aberdeen is a UK Top 20 and World Top 200 University with outstanding levels of student satisfaction. Photo: Third Party
4. University of Glasgow
Scotland Ranking -3. National Ranking - 16. The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world - and one of Scotland's four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party
