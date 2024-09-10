Every university in Scotland ranked best to worst in Guardian University Guide 2025 league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

The UK's best universities have been named in the latest edition of The Guardian’s education league table – and we've looked at the data to see how Scotland's 14 universities compare.

The annual Guardian University Guide ranks institutions through eight different scores, which form a total out of 100. These categories take into consideration what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes and job prospects.

Then, each university is given a main table ranking between one and 122 – the number of UK universities – with one being the best and 122 being the worst. Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's universities rank against unis in the rest of the UK and Scotland.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's universities rank against unis in the rest of the UK and Scotland.

1. Scotland’s 14 universities ranked in Guardian University Guide 2025

1. Scotland's 14 universities ranked in Guardian University Guide 2025

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 1. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.6.

2. University of St Andrews

2. University of St Andrews

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 1. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.6.

This year's UK rank: 12. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 73.3.

3. University of Aberdeen

3. University of Aberdeen

This year's UK rank: 12. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 73.3.

This year's UK rank: 14. Last year's UK rank: 13. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 68.9.

4. University of Glasgow

4. University of Glasgow

This year's UK rank: 14. Last year's UK rank: 13. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 68.9.

