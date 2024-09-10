The annual Guardian University Guide ranks institutions through eight different scores, which form a total out of 100. These categories take into consideration what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes and job prospects.
Then, each university is given a main table ranking between one and 122 – the number of UK universities – with one being the best and 122 being the worst. Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's universities rank against unis in the rest of the UK and Scotland.
