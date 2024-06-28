UK universities: Where Edinburgh ranks among the UK's 12 most expensive places for students to live

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 16:46 BST
The UK’s most expensive towns and cities for students to live have been named in the NatWest Student Living Index.

The index, which surveyed 3,052 students, looked at student income and living costs to calculate a combined score for university towns and cities across the UK.

Jaimala Patel, Head of NatWest Student Accounts, said: “An increased reliance on student loans and double digit increases in spending on food shopping and rent is having a real impact on student finances. There are some reassuring signs that students feel far more comfortable budgeting than in previous years, and they are taking steps to live within their means.

“We provide a range of tools to help students, including spend categorisation in our mobile app and a Round Ups tool to help develop a strong savings habit.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 12 most expensive places for students to live in the UK.

1. UK's most expensive places for students to live

2. Edinburgh

3. Glasgow

4. London

