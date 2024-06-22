We’ve looked at the data and put together a list of Scotland’s 14 universities. The league tables can help students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and more.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.
1. Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst
2. University of St Andrews
Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.Photo: Third Party
3. The University of Edinburgh
Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.Photo: Third Party
4. University of Glasgow
Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.Photo: Third Party
