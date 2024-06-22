UK university rankings: How Edinburgh universities compare to unis in Scotland and the UK in 2025 league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 15:30 BST
Find out how University of Edinburgh, Napier University, Heriot-Watt University and more rank against all other universities in Scotland and the UK.

New for 2025, The Complete University Guide’s league tables ranks the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas.

We’ve looked at the data and put together a list of Scotland’s 14 universities. The league tables can help students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and more.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

Look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025. Photo: Pixabay

1. Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst

Look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025. Photo: PixabayPhoto: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.

2. University of St Andrews

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

3. The University of Edinburgh

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

4. University of Glasgow

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.