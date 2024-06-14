Scotland's universities ranked against 1,500 global universities in QS World University Rankings 2025

The QS World University Rankings 2025 is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems.
The United States is the most represented country or territory in this year’s list, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.
For the 13th consecutive year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) holds on the top spot. Imperial College London takes second place and the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge rounds out the top five.
We studied the data available on the QS website to see how Scotland’s Top 12 universities compare to the best unis both globally and across the UK. Take a look through our photo gallery to see where they rank.
