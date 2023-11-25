News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

UK universities: The 12 most expensive towns and cities for students to study in the UK – including Edinburgh

The most expensive UK towns and cities for students to live are revealed in the NatWest Student Living Index.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:14 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT

The index, which surveyed 3,052 students, takes account of student income and living costs to calculate a combined score for university towns and cities across the UK.

Jaimala Patel, Head of NatWest Student Accounts, said: “An increased reliance on student loans and double digit increases in spending on food shopping and rent is having a real impact on student finances. There are some reassuring signs that students feel far more comfortable budgeting than in previous years, and they are taking steps to live within their means.

“We provide a range of tools to help students, including spend categorisation in our mobile app and a Round Ups tool to help develop a strong savings habit.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 most expensive places for students to live in the UK.

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 1. Student Living Index score: 0.74.

1. Edinburgh

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 1. Student Living Index score: 0.74. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 2. Student Living Index score: 0.68

2. Glasgow

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 2. Student Living Index score: 0.68 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 3. Student Living Index score: 0.59

3. London

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 3. Student Living Index score: 0.59 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 4. Student Living Index score: 0.58.

4. Coventry

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 4. Student Living Index score: 0.58. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh