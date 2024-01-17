A league table has revealed Scotland’s top ten universities for 2023/24

​​The rankings, compiled by free university comparison website Uni Compare, are based on 65,015 ratings and 13,003 reviews from current and former students.

Reviews take into account various aspects of university life, such as the quality of courses, accommodation, job prospects and student life. For universities to maintain a high ranking, they must consistently excel in all aspects.

The data was gathered via a series of email campaigns which were sent to all students/users of Uni Compare with a 2022 start year and below. In addition to this, a small social campaign was done to get students outside of the user database.

Owen O’Neil, founder of Uni Compare, said of the rankings: “We are delighted to celebrate our new student rankings, recognising the significant impact university rankings have on both students and institutions.

“These rankings empower students with valuable insights, guiding them toward the right educational paths while motivating universities to strive for excellence in all aspects of their offerings.

“Together, we embrace the transformative power of university rankings in shaping the future of higher education.”

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland's Top 10 universities, according to Uni Compare’s findings .

1 . University of Glasgow Uni Compare 2023/24 ranking: 1st place. The University of Glasgow was founded in 1451, and is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland's four ancient universities.

2 . University of Edinburgh Uni Compare 2023/24 ranking: 2nd place. From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.

3 . University of Strathclyde Uni Compare 2023/24 ranking: 3rd place. The University of Strathclyde was founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute. It is Glasgow's second-oldest university, having received its royal charter in 1964 as the first technological university in the UK.