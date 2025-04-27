Scottish universities ranked best to worst in 2025 league table based on official data

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Apr 2025, 08:18 BST

The Good University Guide has ranked Scotland's universities from best to worst – which should make interesting reading for anyone planning to go to uni this year.

The respected annual guide, compiled by The Sunday Times, provides rankings for all UK universities, giving an overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 135 universities.

We’ve studied the data available to compile a Scottish version of the league table – you can see it by flicking through our picture gallery.

Browse our gallery to see Scottish version of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 league table. Photo: Pixabay

1. Scotland's 14 universities ranked best to worst

Browse our gallery to see Scottish version of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 league table. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025.

2. The University of St Andrews

Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking - 2. National Ranking - 15. The University of Aberdeen is a UK Top 20 and World Top 200 University with outstanding levels of student satisfaction.

3. University of Aberdeen

Scotland Ranking - 2. National Ranking - 15. The University of Aberdeen is a UK Top 20 and World Top 200 University with outstanding levels of student satisfaction. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking -3. National Ranking - 16. The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world - and one of Scotland's four ancient universities.

4. University of Glasgow

Scotland Ranking -3. National Ranking - 16. The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world - and one of Scotland's four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:UniversitiesDataThe Sunday TimesScotlandEducation Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice