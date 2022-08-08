Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As pupils across Edinburgh are anxiously waiting for their SQA exams, tension is also running high when it comes to securing a place at the university of their choice.

Results day can be incredibly stressful for some students, whether due to a lack of space or failing to get the required grades.

However, failing to obtain the required grades or admission to the university of one’s choice is not the end of the road, since there are several options, such as obtaining a place through Clearing.

So, what is Clearing and how can you apply?