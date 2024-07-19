The ‘Top 50 Student Cities in the World’ named – and where Edinburgh ranks on latest list

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
The ‘Top 50 Student Cities in the World’ list have been named by a respected education blog – and Edinburgh ranks high on the list.

Based on an extensive analysis of ratings and reviews gathered from current higher education students, the list, compiled by CampusAdvisor, looks at key factors such as student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities, safety, and the invaluable opinions of current students.

Brian Moran, founder of The Campus Advisor, said: “Choosing a university is a big decision. In fact, it's probably one of the most expensive and life defining decisions you'll ever make.

“The overall goal of ranking the best student cities in the world is to help future students to make a more informed decision when it comes to finding the perfect educational environment and allow them to better prepare for the next chapter in their life! We also want to highlight areas in which cities can improve in order to give residents living there a better quality of life.”

The complete Top 50 rankings can be found at https://www.thecampusadvisor.com. Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Top 25, and see where Edinburgh is placed on the list.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Top 25 cities for students, and see where Edinburgh is placed on the list.

1. Top 25 cities for students

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Top 25 cities for students, and see where Edinburgh is placed on the list. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Overall score: 4.68 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Melbourne: Student Friendliness: 4.93, Cost of Living: 3.91, Nightlife: 4.90. Public Transport: 4.78, Amenities: 4.89, Safety: 4.64.

2. Melbourne (Australia)

Overall score: 4.68 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Melbourne: Student Friendliness: 4.93, Cost of Living: 3.91, Nightlife: 4.90. Public Transport: 4.78, Amenities: 4.89, Safety: 4.64. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Overall score: 4.63 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Berlin: Student Friendliness: 4.87, Cost of Living: 3.73, Nightlife: 4.90, Public Transport: 4.89, Amenities: 4.78, Safety: 4.58.

3. Berlin (Germany)

Overall score: 4.63 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Berlin: Student Friendliness: 4.87, Cost of Living: 3.73, Nightlife: 4.90, Public Transport: 4.89, Amenities: 4.78, Safety: 4.58. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Overall score: 4.58 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Newcastle: Student Friendliness: 4.85, Cost of Living: 4.25, Nightlife: 4.91, Public Transport: 4.46, Amenities: 4.45, Safety: 4.58.

4. Newcastle (United Kingdom)

Overall score: 4.58 out of 5. Breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Newcastle: Student Friendliness: 4.85, Cost of Living: 4.25, Nightlife: 4.91, Public Transport: 4.46, Amenities: 4.45, Safety: 4.58. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice