Police were alerted to the blaze as The Yard in Eyre Place Lane last week. While nobody was injured by the fire a large part of the charity’s grounds have been destroyed.

The wooden boardwalk, which offers save play for dozens of children with additional needs each week, has been badly fire-damaged as has the surrounding grounds, outdoor electrics and the charity’s solar dome.

The Yard charity in Edinburgh had its wooden boardwalk destroyed by vandals

TV presenter Nick Knowles who led the team which created the play area for a Children in Need special in 2012, said he was “heartbroken” over the damage.

Writing about the incident on Facebook a spokesperson from The Yard said the whole team was “devastated”. A fundraising appeal has now been launched to cover the cost of the damage.

The spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, a fire was deliberately initiated in the boardwalk, damaging the grounds, outdoors electric systems and the Solar Dome.

“We are devastated and currently doing our best to have affected areas repaired as soon as possible. Luckily, no one was harmed and the damage was contained

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team

What kind of human being does something like that

Knowles spoke over the weekend after being alerted to the damage, and urged donations to restore the play area.

He said: "It's heartbreaking for those families.”The Yard's a haven for them, and a place where the parents can get advice and the kids can play safely.

"I spoke to Celine (Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard) last week about their anniversary and then she messaged to say they had damage done. It must be someone deeply disturbed. To do something like that is heart-wrenching.

"What kind of human being does something like that to a place for children with disabilities. We built a geodesic dome and it's a fantastic outdoor space and a sensory experience.

"It's beautiful. We rearranged the walkway with the boardwalk. I've been back a few times for charity fundraising balls.

"They're [The Yard] a real success story. They're really amazing people. To have it happen on their anniversary and to this particular group of people is really sad.

"When we came up in 2012 we had such a great turnout from the local community. Many didn't know about it.

"Hopefully people rally round and I'm sure the people of Scotland will help. It's a jewel of a place.

"We've done £20million worth of builds and The Yard remains one of my favourites. What they do there is extraordinary."

We’ll come out the other side stronger

Like many charities across Scotland The Yard has faced increased financial burden since government guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to most regular fundraising events.

The Yard says the fire has sent “yet another challenge our way” but is determined to keep on providing services for some of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable children.

The charity’s spokesperson said: “Despite this heartbreaking news, we are confident that we’ll come out to the other side stronger, as we always have.

“We have created a page for those who want to contribute to cover the associated costs.”

To donate visit www.theyardscotland.org.uk/

