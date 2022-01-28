Two Edinburgh schools in Scottish top 10 - here's how every school ranked in Sunday Times league table

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School came in third and Prestonfield Primary School was named as the fourth best school in Scotland, between St Bernadette's Primary School and St Andrew's Primary School.

Edinburgh had a number of schools in the top 50 with James Gillespies primary ranking 45th and Marchmont placing at 37 in the league tables.

Coming 1159th out of 1179 schools in Scotland, Granton Primary School was the worst rated of all 83 Edinburgh schools featured on the list.

Edinburgh's best-performer was St Joseph's.

Niddrie Mill Primary, in Edinburgh’s impoverished southeast of the city, had the biggest improvement in P7 attainment of any school in Scotland in 2021.

The school – with 90% of pupils coming from a deprived background – got a score of 200 in 2019 but climbed to 370 this year.

Head Teacher Louise Cooke told The Times: “We are fighting the preconceptions and prejudices that families in Niddrie can feel.

"When I tell people where I work they say ‘Oh? Niddrie!’ but I tell them it is a wonderful place to work.

"We have fantastic children who are keen to learn and some really hardworking families who want their children to have the best education.”

In full – Edinburgh’s Primary School league table