Two Edinburgh schools in Scottish top 10 - here's how every school ranked in Sunday Times league table
Two Edinburgh schools have been named in the top 10 primary schools in Scotland.
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School came in third and Prestonfield Primary School was named as the fourth best school in Scotland, between St Bernadette's Primary School and St Andrew's Primary School.
Edinburgh had a number of schools in the top 50 with James Gillespies primary ranking 45th and Marchmont placing at 37 in the league tables.
Coming 1159th out of 1179 schools in Scotland, Granton Primary School was the worst rated of all 83 Edinburgh schools featured on the list.
Niddrie Mill Primary, in Edinburgh’s impoverished southeast of the city, had the biggest improvement in P7 attainment of any school in Scotland in 2021.
The school – with 90% of pupils coming from a deprived background – got a score of 200 in 2019 but climbed to 370 this year.
Head Teacher Louise Cooke told The Times: “We are fighting the preconceptions and prejudices that families in Niddrie can feel.
"When I tell people where I work they say ‘Oh? Niddrie!’ but I tell them it is a wonderful place to work.
"We have fantastic children who are keen to learn and some really hardworking families who want their children to have the best education.”
In full – Edinburgh’s Primary School league table
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Prestonfield Primary School (EDI) Sciennes Primary School (EDI) Bonaly Primary School (EDI) Dean Park Primary School (EDI) James Gillespie's Primary School (EDI) South Morningside Primary School (EDI) Trinity Primary School (EDI) Leith Walk Primary School (EDI) Tollcross Primary School (EDI) Preston Street Primary School (EDI) Roseburn Primary School (EDI) St Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Corstorphine Primary School (EDI) Ratho Primary School (EDI) Bruntsfield Primary School (EDI) St Francis' Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Wardie Primary School (EDI) Niddrie Mill Primary School (EDI) Dalry Primary School (NA) Oxgang Primary School (ED) Clarkston Primary School (NL) St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School (Leith) (EDI) Holy Cross Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Abbeyhill Primary School (EDI) Davidson's Mains Primary School (EDI) Juniper Green Primary School (EDI) Currie Primary School (EDI) Gylemuir Primary School (EDI) Broomhouse Primary School (EDI) Pentland Primary School (EDI) Parsons Green Primary School (EDI) Oxgangs Primary School (EDI) Queensferry Primary School (EDI) Craiglockhart Primary School (EDI) Blackhall Primary School (EDI) Ferryhill Primary School (EDI) Canal View Primary School (EDI) Broughton Primary School (EDI) Victoria Primary School (EDI) Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce ( Parkside Primary ) (EDI) St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Towerbank Primary School (EDI) St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School (Edin.) (EDI) Fox Covert ND Primary School (EDI) Echline Primary School (EDI) Longstone Primary School (EDI) Clermiston Primary School (EDI) The Royal High Primary School (EDI) Stockbridge Primary School (EDI) Kirkliston Primary School (EDI) Clovenstone Primary School (EDI) St John Vianney Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Liberton Primary School (EDI) Gilmerton Primary School (EDI) Leith Primary School (EDI) Lorne Primary School (EDI) Forthview Primary School (EDI) St John's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Murrayburn Primary School (EDI) Newcraighall Primary School (EDI) Carrick Knowe Primary School (EDI) Cramond Primary School (EDI) Craigour Park Primary School (EDI) Brunstane Primary School (EDI) St Ninian's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Dalry Primary School (EDI) Nether Currie Primary School (EDI) Duddingston Primary School (EDI) Flora Stevenson Primary School (EDI) Sighthill Primary School (EDI) Stenhouse Primary School (EDI) Gracemount Primary School (EDI) Hermitage Park Primary School (EDI) East Craigs Primary School (EDI) Hillhead Primary School (ED) St Catherine's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Craigroyston Primary School (EDI) Pirniehall Primary School (EDI) Balgreen Primary School (EDI) St David's Roman Catholic Primary School (EDI) Royal Mile Primary School (EDI) Granton Primary School (EDI)