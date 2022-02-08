An S1 pupil was treated by school first aid officers, before being taken to hospital by her mother.

Police Scotland confirmed that the incident had been reported and that an investigation is currently underway.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “The school is aware of an incident involving a pupil and is confident all appropriate steps were taken”.

"The pupil involved in the incident was treated by two members of the school first aid team one of which is a former nurse.

“The pupil’s family were immediately contacted upon discovery of the incident and it was agreed with the family that they would collect the pupil and take them to hospital.

“At all times the health and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is our main priority”.

The council were unable to comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.

