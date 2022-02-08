The incident occurred near to the tennis courts in Kirkton Park at around 7.15 pm on Monday.

The 15-year old was approached by three masked teenagers who assaulted him before stealing his mobile phone.

The victim sustained face and head injuries during the incident and had to be taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

The masked teens have been described as roughly 15 years old and were all dressed in black.

Detective Constable Adam Gow said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2886 of 7 February, 2022.

