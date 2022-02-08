Police are cracking down on the antisocial vehicles in South Queensferry.

Complains from both residents and businesses in the Hawes Promenade area of the town prompted the actions, with saw local officers along with Road Policing targeting the area.

They stopped 22 cars last Friday, checked them for defects and advice was given to drivers, and one of them was charged with careless driving.

The weekend of 29th to 30th of January saw over 50 drivers stopped by the police, and an antisocial behaviour warning was issued.

The police have confirmed that they will be continuing to focus on “engagement, deterrence and disruption” to deal with the increase in anti social behaviour involving vehicles, not just in South Queensferry, but across the Capital.

In a statement on social media, Sergeant Sandra Watt from the Community Policing Team at Corstorphine Police Station explained: “Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour is a priority for us in Edinburgh.

"We’ve been made aware by the local community of antisocial behaviour issues in the Hawes Promenade area involving vehicles, and we've responded with a dedicated initiative.

“We are focusing on engagement, deterrence, disruption and where necessary enforcement by conducting both high visibility and plain clothe patrols in marked and unmarked vehicles.

"During the weekend of 29th and 30th January we engaged with over 50 drivers and issued an antisocial behaviour warning.

“On Friday 4th February 2022, our Road Policing colleagues implemented a road check at the Hawkes Pier car park.

"Twenty two cars were stopped, checked for defects and advice was given to drivers with regards to driving and parking in a considerate manner.

"One driver was charged with careless driving.

“Our Community Policing Teams will continue to work with our Road Policing colleagues and our partners at the City of Edinburgh Council to deal with the antisocial use of vehicles in the area”

“Anyone with information regarding criminal or antisocial behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, our website scotland.police.uk/contact-us or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

