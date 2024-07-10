Accessing quality mental health support just got easier in East Lothian.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from Mental Health Awareness Week, a dedicated group of mental health professionals in East Lothian is taking significant steps to simplify and make mental health support affordable and accessible.

The East Lothian Counselling Network is proud to announce the launch of its new website, designed to provide an easier, more efficient way for the residents of East Lothian to access high quality, professional mental health support.

This online practitioner directory features a wide range of local counsellors ensuring adults, young people and couples can easily find the right support tailored to their needs. Search buttons help clients target specific issues and filter the counsellors who offer counselling for these.

"The new website marks a significant advancement in our mission to make mental health support more accessible," said Cathie Hutchison and Valerie Smith at East Lothian Counselling Network.

"We believe that by simplifying the process of finding a therapist we can help more individuals get the support they need in a timely manner."

The key features of the new website include:

Comprehensive Practitioner Directory: detailed listings of fully qualified, insured and professionally accountable counsellors available for in-person, online or telephone sessions.

User Friendly Navigation: potential clients can easily browse over 25 therapists' profiles.

Depth and Breadth of Experience: you will find a wide range of therapeutic approaches to address a wide spectrum of mental health challenges.

Accessibility Options: our therapists are based across all of East Lothian and offer various pricing plans to ensure that mental health support is accessible.

Secure Data Protection: advanced secure technology ensures all personal data is kept safe and confidential.

Resource Library: our intention is to develop a wealth of articles and self help tools to assist individuals in making informed decisions about their mental health.

Founded in 2010. the East Lothian Counselling Network's commitment to mental health accessibility is evident in their thoughtful approach to creating a platform that addresses the barriers many face when seeking therapy.

The new website not only enhances the ease of access but also provides essential resources that empower individuals to take control of their mental health journey.

For more information about East Lothian Counselling Network or to explore the new website, visit www.elcn.org.uk

About East Lothian Counselling Network