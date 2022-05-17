Can you help Lothian people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions?

In Lothian over 255,200 people are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

The charity is looking for people to volunteer their time and place collection cans in shops, local businesses and community spaces to raise awareness and funds to make sure people with chest, heart and stroke conditions are getting the support they need when they leave hospital.

Ruth Zokas, volunteering development lead at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in your community. If you enjoy meeting and talking to new people and building connections in your community then this could be the perfect volunteer role for you!”

If you’re interested in becoming a collection can volunteer with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, go to www.chss.org.uk/volunteer-opportunity/collection-can-volunteer/.​​​​​​​

Minimum age for the Collection Can Volunteer Role is 18 years.