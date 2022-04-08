Call for West Lothian artists to take part in Covid memorial programme

Stock Picture : John Devlin.

Remembering Together is a national programme that brings together communities and artists/creative practitioners in collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing.

Managed by greenspace scotland, and supported with £4.2 million provided by the Scottish Government, memorial projects are being co-created in every local authority area of Scotland as communities work with artists/creative practitioners to honour those that have lost their lives to Covid-19 and reflect on their own experiences.

The role of the artist/creative practitioner will be to work with people in ways that are inclusive and relevant with the emphasis on co-creation.

Kim Simpson, programme manager for Remembering Together said: “We are delighted to be working with West Lothian Council-Community Arts on Remembering Together. Remembering Together will create space to reflect and remember all that we are experiencing during the Covid pandemic, while reconnecting within our communities and inspiring hope and healing.

"At Greenspace Scotland, we feel deeply honoured that we will co-create this programme with communities, artists and partners across the country.

"While the memorials themselves will be important, the process of co-creating them, together, with those who are most affected by the pandemic feels deeply meaningful.

"We look forward to supporting the many ways that memorial making emerges in communities across Scotland.”

Artists and communities can find out how to be part of Remembering Together: West Lothian at www.rememberingtogether.scot. The callout will be on the Creative Scotland Opportunities portal until April 27.

Phase 1 is when ideas and opportunities will be developed with communities that could include not only gardens and physical structures but also work that is digital or can exist in many locations. These ideas will be realised in phase 2 of the programme, beginning later in the year.