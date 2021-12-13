Covid booster jab walk in centres Edinburgh: where to get third vaccine near me - without booking an appointment

Both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have urged the public to get their booster jabs in the face of rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant.

72.9% of the Scottish population is currently fully vaccinated and the goal is to offer all adults their third dose before the end of January 2022.

However, if you haven’t been offered an appointment by letter yet, you may be able to get your booster jab by going to a walk in centre in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know about whether you’re eligible for a booster jab and where you can find walk in centres near you in Edinburgh.

Who is eligible for a booster jab in Scotland?

Walk in centres are offering booster jabs on a first come, first served basis. Photo: richard johnson / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

This means, so long as it has been at least 12 weeks since the second dose, anyone over the age of 30 can book their booster jab.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf also confirmed that 18 to 29-year-olds will be able to book from later on this week.

This is in line with government goals to offer every adult a vaccine before the end of January 2022.

In addition, anyone who is eligible for the flu jab may receive the Covid booster at the same time.

Most people will be offered either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

AstraZeneca may be given as a booster but only to those who cannot have Pfizer or Moderna jabs for medical reasons.

Covid booster jab walk in centres in Edinburgh

If you are eligible for the Covid booster jab but have not yet been offered an appointment via letter or booked one yourself, you may be able to get your third dose by heading to a walk in centre in Edinburgh.

There is no guarantee that you will be able to get your booster from the clinic, as doses are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

You do not need to be registered with a GP in order to go.

Here is a full list of all the drop-in clinics in Edinburgh, according to NHS Lothian.

Note that the clinics have different opening times and some are only open on certain days of the week, so make sure to check in advance before going to avoid disappointment.

- Pyramids Business Park, Easter Inch Steadings, Bathgate EH48 2EH. Open from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 7pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.

- Lowland Hall, Royal Highland Vaccination Centre, Ingliston. Open from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 7pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.

- Gorebridge Vaccination Centre, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, EH23 4TX. Open from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 7pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.

- Ocean Terminal, 74 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6JJ. Open from Monday to Sunday, 11am to 7pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.

- Leith Community Treatment Centre, Junction Place, Edinburgh, EH6 5JQ. Open from Monday to Friday, .30 am to 12pm and 1pm to 6pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.

- Midlothian Community Hospital, 70 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, EH22 3ND. Open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm and offering AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to those aged 12 and over.