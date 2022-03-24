Covid Edinburgh: Where can I get free lateral flow test kits in Edinburgh?
As Covid-19 cases continue to spread here is how you can get your hands on free lateral flow test kits in Edinburgh.
Wednesday marked the third day in a row that Scotland recorded a record breaking number of coronavirus cases in hospital since the start of the pandemic.
The Scottish Government has recommended that people take two lateral flow tests per week even if they do not have any symptoms of the virus to try to prevent the continuous spread. These tests are free and available to anyone in Scotland.
One of the easiest ways to access lateral flow test kits in Edinburgh and across the rest of the country remains ordering them online. It is possible to order one pack every three days and each pack contains seven tests. The standard delivery time is three days but people have been warned that during busier periods they can sometimes take longer.
For future use most Covid-19 test centres also provide free lateral flow kits to people who have attended to take PCR tests.
The City of Edinburgh Council has also advised residents that kits can be collected from most pharmacies and some libraries across the city.
This NHS Scotland search engine for areas and postcodes in Scotland offers a comprehensive list of where kits are on offer.
Royal Mile Pharmacy High Street
Edinburgh Airport
Newington Library
Broughton Pharmacy
Boots Pharmacy – various locations
Lloyds Pharmacy – various locations
Lindsay and Gilmour Chemist Leith Walk
Leith Library and Registry Office
Fountain Bridge Pharmacy
Polwarth Pharmacy
Bristo Square Pharmacy Bristo Square
Mackenzie and Co Chemists, Forrest Road
Rightdose Pharmacy, Eyre Place
Dears Pharmacy, Easter Road
Williams and Barry, North West Circus Place
Well Pharmacy, Mayfield Road
Newington Pharmacy, Clerk Street
Omnicare Pharmacy, Home Street
Marchmont Pharmacy
Alliance Pharmacy, Newington Road
Portlee Day Centre
Glovers Pharmacy, West Maitland Street
Omnicare Pharmacy, Causewayside
Right Medicine Pharmacy, The Grange
Well Pharmacy, Lochend Road South
Apple Pharmacy, Dalry Road
Leith Pharmacy
Goldenacre Pharmacy, Montagu Terrace
Paton and Finlay, Bruntsfield Place
Well Pharmacy, Craigentinny Road
Lorimer Pharmacy, Morningside Road
Well Pharmacy, Granton Road
For a full list of venues where you can collect free lateral flow devices visit the NHS Scotland website.