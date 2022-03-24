Wednesday marked the third day in a row that Scotland recorded a record breaking number of coronavirus cases in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has recommended that people take two lateral flow tests per week even if they do not have any symptoms of the virus to try to prevent the continuous spread. These tests are free and available to anyone in Scotland.

One of the easiest ways to access lateral flow test kits in Edinburgh and across the rest of the country remains ordering them online. It is possible to order one pack every three days and each pack contains seven tests. The standard delivery time is three days but people have been warned that during busier periods they can sometimes take longer.

For future use most Covid-19 test centres also provide free lateral flow kits to people who have attended to take PCR tests.

The City of Edinburgh Council has also advised residents that kits can be collected from most pharmacies and some libraries across the city.

This NHS Scotland search engine for areas and postcodes in Scotland offers a comprehensive list of where kits are on offer.

Covid Edinburgh: Where can I get free lateral flow tests in Edinburgh? (Picture credit: Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Where can I get lateral flow test kits?

Royal Mile Pharmacy High Street

Edinburgh Airport

Newington Library

Broughton Pharmacy

Boots Pharmacy – various locations

Lloyds Pharmacy – various locations

Lindsay and Gilmour Chemist Leith Walk

Leith Library and Registry Office

Fountain Bridge Pharmacy

Polwarth Pharmacy

Bristo Square Pharmacy Bristo Square

Mackenzie and Co Chemists, Forrest Road

Rightdose Pharmacy, Eyre Place

Dears Pharmacy, Easter Road

Williams and Barry, North West Circus Place

Well Pharmacy, Mayfield Road

Newington Pharmacy, Clerk Street

Omnicare Pharmacy, Home Street

Marchmont Pharmacy

Alliance Pharmacy, Newington Road

Portlee Day Centre

Glovers Pharmacy, West Maitland Street

Omnicare Pharmacy, Causewayside

Right Medicine Pharmacy, The Grange

Well Pharmacy, Lochend Road South

Apple Pharmacy, Dalry Road

Leith Pharmacy

Goldenacre Pharmacy, Montagu Terrace

Paton and Finlay, Bruntsfield Place

Well Pharmacy, Craigentinny Road

Lorimer Pharmacy, Morningside Road

Well Pharmacy, Granton Road

For a full list of venues where you can collect free lateral flow devices visit the NHS Scotland website.

