Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The free event will take place next week to help mums look after their body and mind following 16 months of Covid restrictions.

The two-hour session on Leith Links will go ahead on Wednesday, August 4 from 10am and involves a pilates exercise class followed by a life-coaching tutorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Baby Fit Lisa Kitching said many new mums feel burned out.

It will be run by city-based Baby Fit, which specialises in helping new mums improve their diet and exercise regime.

They said, after more than a year of lockdown restrictions, many mothers had been left feeling burnt out and suffering increased levels of anxiety.

The fitness session will provide tips on how to exercise regularly, while the subsequent life coaching segment will give advice on how to overcome feeling drained and unmotivated.

Director of Baby Fit Lisa Kitching said: “Lockdown has been challenging for everyone, but new mums have had it particularly hard.

Ms Kitching will lead the two-hour session on Leith Links.

“They’ve been forced to embark on a new stage of life without any of the support mechanisms those who went before them benefited from.

“That leads to increased risk of poor physical health and the depression which can affect any woman after giving birth.

“Leith’s a diverse area with people from all kinds of backgrounds and in many different economic situations.2

“We believe access to physical and mental wellness should be available to all, which is why we’re putting on this free session on Leith Links.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.