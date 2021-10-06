Residents outside the health centre were given chairs to wait in.

One woman received the vaccine after being in the queue for an hour and a half, however, she said that others were waiting for even longer.

The surgery brought seats out for those waiting, due to the number of older people in the queue who were unable to stand for long periods of time.

A spokesperson for the West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership said: “There have been some delays for patients receiving their flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines at our site in Blackridge today that were caused by an error with the booking system, which is out with our control. This resulted in delays for some people that have attended.

“The delays are not caused by a shortage of vaccine but due to the numbers of staff working to deliver the vaccines within the designated timeslots, which were shortened as a result of the error with the booking system.

“We have taken immediate action to increase the number of staff onsite which will reduce the waiting time for those attending today. We apologise for any delays and would encourage everyone to continue to attend their appointment as normal.”

Yesterday, there were reports of pensioners being turned away from a vaccination hub in Ingliston, which Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership said was caused by issues transporting supplies to the vaccine centre.

There were also large queues at a vaccination centre in Leith both yesterday and Monday.

Bathgate residents queueing outside Blackridge Health centre for their Covid booster jab.

