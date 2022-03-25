Friday marked the fifth day in a row that the number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals hit a recorded high, with the latest figures rising by four to 2,326.

This data is published by Public Health Scotland and breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

The area with the highest number of cases in relation to its population this week was Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South.

Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between March 13 and March 19, 2022.

1. Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South has a population of 4,006 and recorded 88 cases of Covid-19 this week. This was a rate of 2,196.7 cases per 100,000 people which makes it the worst hit area in the Capital. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hyvots and Gilmerton Hyvots and Gilmerton has a population of 3,864 and recorded 83 coronavirus cases this week. That is 2,148.0 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Trinity East and The Dudleys Trinity East and The Dudleys recorded 82 Covid-19 cases between March 13 and 19 and has a population of 3,839. This is 2,136.0 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Joppa Joppa recorded a rate of 2,003.1 cases per 100,000 people last week. The area has a population of 5,192 and recorded a total of 104 cases. Photo: Google Photo Sales