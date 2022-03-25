Friday marked the fifth day in a row that the number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals hit a recorded high, with the latest figures rising by four to 2,326.
The area with the highest number of cases in relation to its population this week was Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South.
Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between March 13 and March 19, 2022.
1. Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South
Barnton, Cammo and Cramond South has a population of 4,006 and recorded 88 cases of Covid-19 this week. This was a rate of 2,196.7 cases per 100,000 people which makes it the worst hit area in the Capital.
2. Hyvots and Gilmerton
Hyvots and Gilmerton has a population of 3,864 and recorded 83 coronavirus cases this week. That is 2,148.0 cases per 100,000 people.
3. Trinity East and The Dudleys
Trinity East and The Dudleys recorded 82 Covid-19 cases between March 13 and 19 and has a population of 3,839. This is 2,136.0 cases per 100,000 people.
4. Joppa
Joppa recorded a rate of 2,003.1 cases per 100,000 people last week. The area has a population of 5,192 and recorded a total of 104 cases.
