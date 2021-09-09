Edinburgh Airport ExpressTest: What Covid tests can I get at Edinburgh Airport? Here's how much they cost and how to book (Image: JPIMedia)

With a wealth of travel destinations available to Scots at Edinburgh Airport, the site had doubled up as an ExpressTest centre allowing travellers and locals alike to get tested for coronavirus.

Unlike community testing drives, which are managed by the Scottish Government and local councils across the country, ExpressTest centres are operated by the UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care.

Here are the Covid tests available at Edinburgh Airport’s ExpressTest centre, how much they cost and how to book them.

What Covid tests are available at the Edinburgh ExpressTest centre?

Edinburgh Airport’s ExpressTest centre offers a variety of different Covid tests according to your needs – with tests available for NHS and Edinburgh Airport staff as well as the general public and travellers seeking Fit to Fly certification.

ExpressTest centres also provide arrival tests for travellers flying back to the UK from green and amber list travel destinations.

Walk-through Covid testing at the airport is open from 8am to 6pm, offering PCR and rapid lateral tests for Fit to Fly travellers.

Members of the public requiring a PCR coronavirus test can also get these done via walk-through testing.

Drive-through testing, open between 10am and 6pm,offers PCR tests only.

Those seeking lateral flow tests for a valid travel certificate are warned to check which countries are accepting these as a form of safe entry, as not all countries accept lateral flow tests as proof of not having Covid.

The latest Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office travel guidance provides up to date travel information on entry requirements for a range of countries, as well as their travel list status on the UK traffic light travel system.

How do I book into the Express Covid test at Edinburgh Airport?

While there are multiple walk-in Covid testing sites located throughout the City, PCR tests carried out at the Express Covid Test Centre at Edinburgh Airport can only be accessed by advance bookings.

Even if you are attending the airport to receive a lateral flow test at the walk-through facility for travel, it is recommended that you book in advance to avoid lengthy queues and possible delays to catching your flight.

Those wishing to attend the walk-through testing site at the Express Test centre in Edinburgh can book these at: https://www.expresstest.co.uk/edinburgh-airport-walk-in-landing/.

Here you can select whether you require a test for a Fit to Fly certificate or a regular coronavirus test, and can choose a suitable date and time for screening.

Drive through testing can also be booked in advance for groups of up to five people by going to the Express Test website, with at https://www.expresstest.co.uk/book-a-test/testing-centres/edinburgh-airport-drive-through/.

How much do the Airport Express tests cost?

There are different costs for Covid-19 tests at the Edinburgh Airport ExpressTest centre depending on which type of coronavirus test you need, whether you are requiring a test for a Fit to Fly certificate and whether you attend walk-through or drive-through testing.

At the ExpressTest walk-through facility, lateral flow tests are available for £50 per person – with results taking roughly 20 minutes and sent to you by email.

Meanwhile, PCR tests at Edinburgh Airport cost £99 per person for the general public, £80 per person for flight passengers and £60 for airport staff.

The results of PCR tests, considered to be more reliable in determining whether someone has Covid-19, should be supplied by 10pm on the following day, but ExpressTest warn that these could take up to 48 hours to receive.

Edinburgh Airport’s ExpressTest screening site can be found in the FastPark car park, with customers who have pre-booked a walk-up or drive-through test asked to go to this area to receive further directions from a member of staff.

Visit Edinburgh Airport’s ExpressTest information page to find out more.

