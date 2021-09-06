Where to get a Covid test in Edinburgh - here's where you can get PCR and lateral flow tests in the Capital (Image credit: Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to the latest data released by Public Health Scotland, the City of Edinburgh locality recorded 3,893 positive cases between 28 August and 3 September.

On Monday 6 September, Scotland as a whole saw its spike in Covid-19 cases continue with a daily positive case count of 7,065 new coronavirus cases.

The surge comes as school leavers across the country prepare for their first term at university and lifted restrictions on social distancing, self-isolation and socialising indoors remain in force, despite fears of a looming circuit breaker.

With the Scottish Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon continuing to remind the public of the importance of regular testing for Covid-19, here’s where you can get PCR and lateral flow tests in Edinburgh.

Where are lateral flow tests available in Edinburgh?

If you have no symptoms and have not been identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19, there are several options for taking a lateral flow test.

The rapid tests providing a result in 30 minutes can be ordered in packs of seven online for free from https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or be picked up from your local pharmacy or library.

These include local Boots branches, Lloyd's Pharmacy branches and most independent pharmacies in your local area.

You can use the NHS Test and Trace lateral flow test finder map to see which pharmacies and libraries stock lateral flow kits near you.

But you can also visit a local community testing site to take a lateral flow test.

In Edinburgh, walk-in lateral flow testing facilities can currently be found at:

- Blackhall Library: open between 9am and 6pm from Monday 30 August to Saturday 11 September, closed on Sundays.

- Gilmerton Library: open between 9am and 6pm from Monday 6 September to Saturday 11 September.

Those attending one of these two sites are required to register upon arrival using their smartphone or through a community test centre team member if you don’t have one.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

After you have performed your lateral flow test and given it to a team member to be analysed, you will be asked to return home and will receive your lateral flow test result via text roughly 45 minutes after completion.

Those without a smartphone will be asked to await their result in a waiting area at the test site.

Where can I get a PCR test in Edinburgh?

While lateral flow tests are reserved for those who have no Covid-19 symptoms and have not been identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19, PCR tests are used to confirm whether you have coronavirus if you have symptoms, have been identified as a close contact or received a positive lateral flow test result.

PCR tests are also required for entry to some travel destinations and to ensure a quarantine-free return to the UK from a green or amber list destination.

PCR tests for those with symptoms or identified as a close contact can also be obtained online by visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test and ordering a test to be taken at home.

But mobile testing unit locations offer on-site PCR tests for those without symptoms, not identified as close contacts and who have not received a positive Covid test result.

These are the walk-in mobile testing units currently operating in Edinburgh:

Portobello

Tumbles/Power League car park, 20 Westbank Street, EH15 1DR

Until Sunday 12 September

Monday to Saturday - 10am to 5.30pm

Sundays - 9.30am to 5pm

Southside

South East locality office, 40 Captain's Road, Edinburgh, EH17 8QF

Until Sunday 12 September

Monday to Friday – 10am to 5.30pm

Sundays – 9.30am to 5pm

New Town

The Assembly Rooms, George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LR

Monday 6 September to Saturday 11 September

9.00am to 5pm

Wester Hailes

Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre, 30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF

Monday 6 September to Sunday 12 September

10am to 5.30pm

Davidson’s Mains

Davidson’s Mains Parish Church car park, 1 Quality Street, Edinburgh, EH4 5BB

Monday 6 September to Friday 10 September

9am to 4pm

