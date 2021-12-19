This is the second day in a row that the theatre has had to cancel due to the virus with Saturday’s shows also not going ahead.

People had already started to queue for the play when the news was announced, with one attendee claiming that he stood outside for 40 minutes before being informed the show was cancelled.

In a statement online, the theatre confirmed: “Due to ongoing Covid enforced absences, today’s performance of White Christmas can no longer go ahead as scheduled.

The cast of White Christmas The Musical at the Edinburgh Playhouse

“We have worked hard behind the scenes to find alternative solutions to save today’s performance, but ultimately at 1030am decision was made to cancel today’s matinee.

“Customers will be contacted directly by their point of purchase with alternative options.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our cast, crew, staff and audiences.

"We share your disappointment and thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Omicron cases are already starting to surge, with the latest advice from the Scottish Government to avoid social gatherings where possible.

Face masks are still compulsory on public transport and inside public places, and people are asked to take lateral flow tests regularly.

New guidance for retail and hospitality has also come into force, requiring businesses to take “reasonable measures” to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Sunday, Mr Swinney said: “I think it’s pretty clear that people in Scotland are changing their patterns of activity as a consequence of the seriousness of the threat that we face from Omicron.

“The regulations came into place on Friday morning and it’s very clear and noticeable that people are following many of these restrictions.”

Good progress was being made with the vaccine booster programme, he said.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has not ruled out further lockdown restrictions amid reports of a two-week post-Christmas circuit break.

Mr Javid said: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think.“At this point we just have to keep everything under review.

“It’s a very sobering analysis. We take it very seriously."

