Image shows lengthy queue at Edinburgh vaccine drop in centre 30 minutes before doors open

The image shows a queue snaking into the car park at the vaccine drop in centre at St Triduanas Medical Centre on Portobello.

The sight has not been uncommon in the Capital this week, with thousands attempting to get the booster vaccine.

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) will reopen as a mass vaccination centre on Tuesday next week, offering booked and drop-in appointments.

An image sent in to the Edinburgh Evening News

Pat Wynne, nurse director at NHS Lothian, said: “Vaccination is more important now than it has ever been and we are really pleased to be back in the EICC in the heart of the city once more.

“We would urge anyone who still needs a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine to make an appointment or drop in to the EICC or one of the many other clinics in Lothian as soon as they are eligible.

“The best way to get your vaccine is to book in advance, using the online booking portal.”

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon told people getting booster vaccinations was an “essential” way of protecting themselves against the Omicron variant, as she announced a record number of vaccines had been delivered on Thursday.

The First Minister said: “Yesterday saw the highest number of vaccinations we have ever delivered in a single day, 67,016 first, second and third jags were delivered and of these 63,327 were booster and third jags.”

The number of boosters given is now almost double the total from when the Omicron variant was first identified towards the end of November – with Ms Sturgeon adding most of the acceleration in the programme had been in the past week.

“In the past four days alone more than 220,000 booster and third jags have been administered.”

More than half of all Scots over the age of 18 have already had a booster jab.

Nicola Sturgeon said that coronavirus cases in Scotland had increased by more than 40% in the past week, with the Omicron strain “significantly more transmissible”.