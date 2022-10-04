One more Covid death recorded in Midlothian

File photo. PA.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 284 people had died in the area by Sunday, September 18 – up from 283 the week before.

They were among 15,635 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes. Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.