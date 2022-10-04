One more Covid death recorded in Midlothian
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Midlothian.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 284 people had died in the area by Sunday, September 18 – up from 283 the week before.
They were among 15,635 deaths recorded across Scotland.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes. Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.
There have been an estimated 207,000 Covid deaths in the UK so far.