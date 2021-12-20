The Traverse Theatre announced that they have decided to cancel the performances of Wilf from Tuesday through to Christmas Eve due to Omicron.

In a statement on social media, they explained: “We are sorry to let you know that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel performances of Wilf from Tue 21 - Fri 24 Dec, to protect the health of our audiences, company and staff due to the rapidly increasing transmissions of the Coronavirus Omicron variant

“If you're booked in for Wilf this week, there's nothing you need to do just now - we'll be in touch via the email through which you made your booking shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traverse Theatre: Another Edinburgh theatre has cancelled its run of shows during the festive period due to Covid

“You can read a full update from our Executive Producer, Linda Crooks, on our website here.

“We're so sorry for any disappointment this might cause, and wish you a happy and healthy festive season.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.