Traverse Theatre: Another Edinburgh theatre has cancelled its run of shows during the festive period due to Covid
Another theatre in Edinburgh has cancelled its run of shows in the build up to Christmas due to coronavirus.
The Traverse Theatre announced that they have decided to cancel the performances of Wilf from Tuesday through to Christmas Eve due to Omicron.
In a statement on social media, they explained: “We are sorry to let you know that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel performances of Wilf from Tue 21 - Fri 24 Dec, to protect the health of our audiences, company and staff due to the rapidly increasing transmissions of the Coronavirus Omicron variant
“If you're booked in for Wilf this week, there's nothing you need to do just now - we'll be in touch via the email through which you made your booking shortly.
“You can read a full update from our Executive Producer, Linda Crooks, on our website here.
“We're so sorry for any disappointment this might cause, and wish you a happy and healthy festive season.”