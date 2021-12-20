Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Almost 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the city over the last 24-hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.

Fears that this may put a stop to Hogmanay celebrations have grown and the council has now confirmed that plans may be brought to a halt.

A Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said: “Our absolute priority will always be the health and wellbeing of the public, staff and the city as a whole.

“We’re continually reviewing and updating our plans for Hogmanay in the face of the changing circumstances posed by the pandemic.”

This comes after one of Edinburgh’s biggest Hogmanay parties, the Snow Ball ceilidh, was cancelled days before it was meant to take place.

Event leader Gary McLean confirmed the event had been cancelled due to the Scottish Government’s most recent advice on large gatherings.

The Snow Ball ceilidh which was set to be held at the Assembly Rooms had sold out and many have expressed their disappointment online that the event was cancelled.

The Capital continues to lead Scotland in the number of positive tests for the virus amid surging numbers caused by the Omicron variant.

A total of 995 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the City of Edinburgh council area on Monday - more than half those in the entire NHS Lothian health board.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed 6,734 new cases across the country in the run up to Christmas Day, with thousands now set to miss out on seeing family members due to self-isolation.

The Scottish Government recorded no new deaths since the day before, but officials said registry offices are generally closed at weekends which can affect the number reported.

It means the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains 9,781.

