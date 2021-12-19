The Castle will go through a ‘deep clean’ on Monday and hopes to reopen its door for Tuesday, December 21 after closing its door at 4pm on Sunday.

The number of staff who test positive for the virus are all self-isolating, according to an Edinburgh Castle spokesperson.

Event Castle of Light: Hidden Treasures is cancelled on Sunday night and as are Christmas afternoon teas at the cancel on Monday.

All those with pre-booked tickets for the Castle or events will be refunded.

An Edinburgh Castle spokesperson said: “We are sorry to let you know that we will temporarily close the castle as of 4pm today (Sun 19 December) following a number of staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

"All members of staff identified are now self-isolating.

After a number of staff members tested positive for Covid, Edinburgh Castle has had to temporarily close its doors and cancel events such as the Castle of Light (Photo: Nick Mailer).

"Our Castle of Light: Hidden Treasures event will be cancelled tonight, as are our Christmas afternoon teas tomorrow on Mon 20 December.

"The Castle will be closed to allow deep cleaning to take place, and we hope to reopen on Tues 21 December.

"We would like to reassure visitors that robust physical distancing and hygiene measures have been in place on site.

"We understand how disappointing this closure will be for many, but we always put the safety of our staff and visitors first.

"Any visitors with pre-booked tickets for the castle or either event will be refunded and will receive an email in due course.

"We will provide an update when we are able to reopen the Castle.”

The news comes as the cherished Hogmanay Snow Ball Ceilidh at the Assembly Rooms as well as the Hogmanay event at the Sheraton Grand have been cancelled due to Covid concerns.

A spokesperson for the Snow Ball Ceilidh said: “After trying every approach to enable this year’s fabulous Hogmanay Snow Ball Ceilidh at the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh to go on, we must now accept that the latest clear government and scientific advice means the inevitable: the cherished event has been cancelled.”

