A handful of holiday destinations were added to the green list following the latest travel review.

Under the travel traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are back on the cards.

International destinations have been added to green, amber and red lists depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

What countries are on green list? Holiday destinations on quarantine-free travel list after latest UK update

Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return, and fully jabbed people coming from amber list destinations now no longer need to quarantine.

Holidaymakers were hoping that popular tourist hotspots like Italy, Germany and France would be added to the green list during the latest travel update.

So, which countries were added to the green list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What new countries were added to the green list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

Only a few select countries changed to green after the latest review.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday (4 August) that Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia would be added to the green travel list.

Mr Shapps said: “We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains we’ve made through our successful vaccination programme, helping connect families, friends and businesses around the world.

“While we must continue to be cautious, today’s changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public.”

The Scottish Government confirmed that this change would also come into place north of the border.

Arrivals from these destinations into Scotland will not have to isolate for 10 days on return, regardless of their vaccine status.

While many holidaymakers feared that Spain could move to the UK red list after concerns over a rise in the Covid-19 Beta variant, the UK Government has kept the country on the amber list – meaning that travellers coming back from Spain will not have to self-isolate if they have been double-jabbed.

Meanwhile, India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE were moved to the amber list from the red.

When did the green list changes come into place?

Changes to the green list came into effect on 4am on Sunday 8 August.

This came ahead of Scotland’s emergence from Level 0 Covid restrictions on Monday 9 August.

Full list of green list countries

The green list now comprises multiple countries.

These are: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Germany, Gibraltar, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Latvia, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Taiwan and Turks and Caicos Islands.

People coming back from green list countries don’t have to quarantine, but they do need to take a PCR Covid test on day two of their arrival back into the UK.

Arrivals also need to take a pre-departure test.

The devolved administrations have told people not to travel to countries that aren’t on the green list, unless for essential reasons.

Some green list countries also continue to have restrictions in place for those coming from the UK, including quarantine measures, so you should check all requirements and FCDO travel advice before booking a holiday.

Which places are on the green watchlist?

Some countries have been placed on the “green watchlist”, which consists of countries and territories that are green but are in danger of being moved to the amber or red lists.